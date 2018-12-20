Search

Advanced search

A Norfolk academy trust is among country’s best for disadvantaged pupils

20 December, 2018 - 13:07
Chief executive of the Inspiration Trust Dame Rachel de Souza speaks to staff at an event in Norwich in September 2018. The trust has been named among the best for disadvantaged pupils in a study by the Sutton Trust. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Chief executive of the Inspiration Trust Dame Rachel de Souza speaks to staff at an event in Norwich in September 2018. The trust has been named among the best for disadvantaged pupils in a study by the Sutton Trust. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Andi Sapey

A Norfolk academy trust has been judged as one of the country’s best for disadvantaged pupils.

The Inspiration Trust was placed in the top dozen academy groups in the Sutton Trust’s latest Chain Reaction report, which analysed GCSE results in English and maths as well as Progress 8 and Attainment 8 measures. The report particularly looked at exam results of pupils qualifying for pupil premium, an additional payment schools can claim where a child is in care or their family receives certain benefits.

The Norwich-based trust runs 13 schools across Norfolk and Suffolk including Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Thetford Academy and the Hewett Academy.

Chief executive Dame Rachel de Souza said: “We set up the Inspiration Trust to improve education for all young people, whatever their background, and it is pleasing to see this study showing that children with some of the toughest home lives are benefiting from the hard work of our staff in schools.”

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Great Yarmouth man who hid drugs in mouth jailed two years

Elliott Dye was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday 17 December) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and obstructing arrest. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents could face £5,000 fine for use of fly-tippers

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been warned they could face a £5,000 fine for using fly-tippers to get rid of rubbish. Picture: Stephen Peet

Horsey volunteers rescue second seal with frisbee stuck around neck

An Atlantic grey seal with a Frisbee stuck round its neck on the Norfolk coast. Photo: Glenn Mingham/ Friends of Horsey Seals/PA Wire

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists