County-wide sports day with a twist comes to Great Yarmouth beach

More than 100 kids take to Great Yarmouth beach to compete in the Secondary Alternative Sports Day. Picture: Active Norfolk Archant

More than 100 children took to Great Yarmouth beach to compete in a sports day with a twist.

The Norfolk School Games Alternative Sports Day saw thousands of pupils take to the sand to compete for their area on Tuesday.

The games are part of the national school games initiative which aims to inspire more young people to take part in competitive school sport.

Norfolk School Games is organised by Active Norfolk and the eight School Sport Partnerships (SSPs) in the county, and sponsored by the Sportspark.

The day is aimed at pupils who are not typically sporty, to engage with physical activity in an inclusive environment.

And rather than the 100m dash or hurdles, students took part in more beach-appropriate events such as sand drawing, kite flying, beach football, volleyball and petanque.

Jo Thompson, school games project officer from Active Norfolk, said: "The School Games week is always a really exciting time and will see hundreds of pupils take part in a variety of sports.

"This summer we are particularly looking forward to our beach event as this is a brand-new venue for us.

"Following the success of our colour run in February, we wanted to try something different.

"We hope that by introducing youngsters to physical activity in this way, they realise that there are lots of different activities out there for them to try and we can encourage them to find which one is best for them."

Between Monday, June 17, and Friday, June 21, pupils will be taking part in a range of activities as part of Norfolk Summer School Games.

The event will see over 2,300 young people from schools across the county take part in 13 different events.

Competitors will take part in an outdoor athletics competition, girls and mixed kwik cricket, mini tennis, angling, tri golf, high 5 netball, panathlon, athletics and a brand new event, dance for secondary schools.

The Norfolk School Games is the largest school sport event to ever be held in Norfolk and now in its eighth year.

Norfolk's Commonwealth Games star Iona Lake attended the Sportspark on Monday, June 17 at the Primary Quadkids competition.

On the last day of the games, Friday, June 21, students from secondary schools will represent their SSP's in the final athletics competition.