Class ‘bubble’ asked to stay home after coronavirus case at coastal school

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth has had a positive coronavirus test among one of the pupils. Photo: Google Archant

A school has asked the parents of its year one “bubble” to keep their children at home after a fellow pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth has asked its year one class to stay home for the next three days. Picture: North Denes Primary School North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth has asked its year one class to stay home for the next three days. Picture: North Denes Primary School

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth notified parents on Tuesday, September 22 that a single child in the year one class had tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, head teacher Debbie Whiting said: “The Year One bubble will be closed for the next three days. A child has tested positive for Covid-19.

“On September 26, it will have been 14 days since the symptoms first appeared, meaning all Year One children without any symptoms can return to school on Sept 28.

“The child was not in school with symptoms but was in school for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms.

Headteacher Debbie Whiting said that the priority was the safety of staff, children and their families. Picture: James Bass Headteacher Debbie Whiting said that the priority was the safety of staff, children and their families. Picture: James Bass

“We know you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation, and are working closely with Public Health England.

“The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should attend if they remain well.”

In a further statement, Mrs Whiting stressed that the priority of the school was the “safety of our children, staff and their families”.

She said: “We’ve collapsed the bubble where the case occured and children and staff in this group are isolating for 14 days.

“Our priority is the children, staff and their families - so we have taken these steps to protect them and prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have enjoyed having our pupils in school again so we are looking forward to welcoming back those who are isolating when it is safe to do so.”

