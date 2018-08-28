Search

Primary school raises more than £2,000 at race for life event

PUBLISHED: 16:10 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 18 December 2018

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth raised £2,217.60 at its race for life event. Picture: North Denes Primary School

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth raised £2,217.60 at its race for life event. Picture: North Denes Primary School

Children at a Norfolk primary school wore fancy dress and ran laps around its field at a race for life event which it raised more than £2,000.

Pupils at North Denes primary school in Great Yarmouth asked friends and family to sponsor them for taking part in the event.

In total, the school raised £2,217.60 for Cancer Research Uk.

PE teacher, Christine Bull, said: “Our youngsters are the generation that could see ground-breaking treatments and cures for cancer in their lifetime.

“By taking part in race for life and uniting together against cancer, the children did something really special.

“The more of us who join the fight against cancer, the more money we can raise to beat cancer.”

North Denes Primary have also set up a food bank to support children and their families who cannot afford to eat.

So far it has distributed more than 35 parcels and expects to send out more over the next week.

