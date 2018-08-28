Search

Advanced search

Primary school sets up food bank to support children ‘too hungry to learn’

PUBLISHED: 13:07 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:14 17 December 2018

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth have set up a food bank to support families of children who cannot afford to eat. Pictured - headteacher, Debbie Whiting and deputy headteacher, Craig Honey. Picture: North Denes Primary School

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth have set up a food bank to support families of children who cannot afford to eat. Pictured - headteacher, Debbie Whiting and deputy headteacher, Craig Honey. Picture: North Denes Primary School

Archant

A boy walking into class to tell his teacher his Mum did not have enough money to buy food instigated a headteacher at a Norfolk primary school to set up a food bank.

North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth has been collecting food donations for the last five weeks to support pupils and their families who cannot afford to eat.

Headteacher, Debbie Whiting, said children were “too hungry to learn” because of delays to universal credit.

Great Yarmouth was chosen as one of the first places in the UK to test the welfare policy which has replaced six working age benefits.

It takes a month for a universal credit assessment and can take seven days for money to arrive in an account.

Mrs Whiting said: “As a school we were aware some families were struggling but never realised the situation was this bad.

“It really is concerning that families do not have enough money to feed their children.

“Pupils would come to school too hungry to learn which had such a detrimental effect on their learning.”

Three years ago North Denes Primary started offering pupils free toast and a drink at registration time in the morning to give children an extra boost before class.

The school has already given out 35 food bags and expects to distribute plenty more over the next couple of days.

“We need to make sure families have enough food over the Christmas period so we will be doing everything we can to meet the demand.

“The community is starting to hear about the food bank and the support we have had is brilliant,” Mrs Whiting said.

Half of the children at the Great Yarmouth primary school aged four to 11 rely on free school meals.

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Graham Plant, said ensuring children are fed properly is a priority.

He said: “We are very grateful for any support we can have with issues such as this.

“Food banks have been running for years and so any help we can give to families in need is only a great thing.

“It is a priority for the council to make sure children are fed properly and have a good place to learn.”

Volunteers are helping to prepare the food parcels which include dry and tinned food as well as sanitary products.

Anyone who wishes to donate food to the school is encouraged to contact North Denes Primary on 01493 842063.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of Hannah Williamson, 21

4 minutes ago Dominic Gilbert
Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Two men will be sentenced in the new year after admitting supplying drugs to a 21-year-old woman who later died.

Primary school sets up food bank to support children ‘too hungry to learn’

9 minutes ago Joseph Norton
North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth have set up a food bank to support families of children who cannot afford to eat. Pictured - headteacher, Debbie Whiting and deputy headteacher, Craig Honey. Picture: North Denes Primary School

A boy walking into class to tell his teacher his Mum did not have enough money to buy food instigated a headteacher at a Norfolk primary school to set up a food bank.

Norfolk MEP Stuart Agnew caught in same city as terror attack for second time in his career

11 minutes ago David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Norfolk MEP Stuart Agnew, who was in Strasbourg on the day of the Christmas market shooting. Picture; Nick Butcher

A Norfolk farmer and member of European parliament has told how he was embroiled in a major terrorist attack for the second time in two years.

Luxury tobacconist given green light to move into former health centre

38 minutes ago David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans for the former Ship Inn to be used as a tobacconist have been criticised. Picture: James Bass

A luxury tobacconist has accused a medical practice of wasting time and money by objecting to its plans to move into a former pub in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

10:31 Joseph Norton
Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

A drone was used to hunt a “dangerous” dog which tried to bite a person during a police chase in Great Yarmouth on Sunday night.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Arcing electrical cables spark Great Yarmouth building fire

Yesterday, 19:51 Dan Grimmer
Firefighters tackled a blaze in King's Lynn.

Firefighters were called after arcing electrical cables sparked a blaze in a building in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Another Norfolk driver caught drink driving as the winter crackdown continues

Yesterday, 14:57 Greta Levy
The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Another drink-driver has been arrested in Norfolk overnight as police continue their winter drink and drug driving campaign.

Read more

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

Yesterday, 06:00 Dan Grimmer
A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell

The last of the tiny snails which hold the key to the prospect of the A47 Acle Straight being dualled have finally been moved .

Read more

Slow traffic through Norfolk and Suffolk after 120 tonne crane transported

Yesterday, 13:42 Greta Levy
Police warned of delays earlier this week as they prepared to transport the crane, which weighed more than 120 tonnes.Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Traffic came to a standstill on Acle Straight, off the A47 after an abnormal load was transported through Great Yarmouth today.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy