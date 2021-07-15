Leaky roof is history as new £7m school opens
- Credit: Morgan Sindall
A £7m new school building that has consigned leaky roofs and cold classrooms to the history books has been opened.
The new two-storey North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth has an increased capacity for 420 children being taught in 14 bright, modern classrooms.
Construction of the new school in Jellicoe Road began in September 2019 and it was built while children and staff continued to use the existing old 1930s school building on the southern side of the site.
The seaside school packed up and moved children and staff across the playing field into the new building after October half term.
Headteacher Debbie Whiting said: “We are absolutely delighted with our new school. The children have been so excited.
“The building and its grounds provide everything we need in order for them to learn and really enjoy being in school, and I’m sure many generations of children will benefit from what it has to offer for years to come.”
The school currently has 379 pupils, including some from the former Alderman Swindell School which closed in a merger aimed at providing the new school at North Denes.
You may also want to watch:
Its building also includes a multi-purpose hall, new kitchen, library and large sports fields and playgrounds.
The old school has been demolished and is now a lush landscaped green area with a new pond and wildlife area.
Most Read
- 1 Kebab shop owner owed almost half a million pounds in unpaid tax
- 2 Winter Gardens: Seafront traders react to £10m lottery rescue
- 3 Three major retailers moving in Great Yarmouth's King Street
- 4 Police withdraw objection to pub's licence bid
- 5 Gulls beaten to death with wood in Great Yarmouth alleyway
- 6 Ofsted praises school where headteacher was sacked
- 7 Woman pepper-sprayed after biting police officer's arm
- 8 Norfolk bus passengers to still wear face masks after Freedom Day
- 9 New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days
- 10 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
The project is part of Norfolk County Council’s £169m investment programme to meet the demand for school places in growing communities across the county.
John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The county council has worked hard to support this growing community by investing in this modern energy efficient school, big enough so all the primary aged children in the area can go to the same school together.
“It’s really pleasing to see the finished building and see how happy all the children and staff are in their new environment.”
Mike Smith-Clare, Yarmouth councillor and Labour group lead on children and young people, said: “The new build is certainly impressive and one that will continue to serve the local community well on various levels.
“For so many local families it provides traditional learning opportunities as well as lifeline support from an essential foodbank. A sad indication of the harsh realities experienced by too many children.”