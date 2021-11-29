'Adored' teaching assistant retiring after more than three decades

Denise Chaney has been part of school life in Ormesby for more than 30 years. - Credit: supplied by OVIS

A much-loved and dedicated teaching assistant is retiring after more that three decades' of service.

Denise Chaney has fulfilled numerous roles at Ormesby Village Infant School, where her own son was a pupil and she volunteered to help out just as it opened.

Now she is stepping into retirement and looking back on a 32-year-career after starting there in 1989.

"It is going to be a total change in my life," she said.

"It has been an absolute blast and I have loved everything about it.

Denise Chaney with husband Barry. The couple are looking forward to new adventures when Mrs Chaney leaves Ormesby Village Infant School after 32 years. - Credit: Supplied by OVIS

"I watched the school being built."

Mrs Chaney joined the school as a helping mum and went on to qualify as a teaching assistant running after school clubs for 15 years and being involved in almost every aspect of school life including a 12-year spell as a governor and occasional lollipop lady.

The mum-of-one who lives in Hemsby with husband Barry said she had seen so much change over the years but only two heads, including Lucy Bates who also retired this year.

She said she was excited to be retiring and spending more time with granddaughter Olivia but there were mixed emotions and would likely be "happy tears" on her last day, December 9.

The uncertainty over the last two years had been difficult for the children, she said, adding that the school's focus on being "loving and learning" had been undimmed.

Headteacher Bradley Young hailed her dedication.

He said: "Denise is adored by all pupils, staff, and parents.

"The Governors and I wish to express our gratitude to her for her many years of service and dedication to not only the village community, but mainly for her contribution to the quality of education the school has been able to provide.

"We all wish her well for her retirement and remind her she will always be part of our extended Ormesby Village Schools Federation family."

A celebration is planned in school on her last day.

Mrs Chaney said she was looking forward to not always watching the clock.

"We are going to live our life and enjoy it," she said.

"We want to do all the wonderful things we have not been able to these last few years."



