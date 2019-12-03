School reopens after deep clean following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A school has reopened after a deep clean following a virus outbreak among students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has confirmed that classes are taking place again today (Tuesday, December 3) after it did not open on Monday following the spread of the bug, which caused vomiting and diarrhoea, last week.

An increasing number of pupils had been taken ill and were absent from class.

On foot of advice from Public Health England the school was closed on Monday for additional cleaning following a deep clean of the entire school which was completed over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the school said: "The health and wellbeing of everyone at the school is our number one priority, and we take our duty of care to our pupils and staff extremely seriously.

"We are doing all we can to minimise the spread of the virus, and will be continuing to keep parents and carers updated. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation at this time."

You may also want to watch:

Symptoms of the virus typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure, lasting from one to three days.