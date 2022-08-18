'Overwhelming' A-Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College

"It was a challenging two years, but this has been a really good time," an East Norfolk Sixth Form student had said. - Credit: © James Bass Photography 2022

There were smiles and tears of joy as A-level students in Gorleston got their results on Thursday.

Students and staff from East Norfolk Sixth Form College said the past two years had been a challenge, with many teenagers being "overwhelmed" by their great results.

18-year-old Seanie Nye said she felt relieved when opening her results letter and seeing that she had received As in psychology and drama and an A* in sociology.

Seanie Nye

She said: "I was worried as these were the first exams I had taken.

"At the start, I was lacking in confidence. But, I've had supportive teachers who believed in me.

"Getting these grades has made me realise just what I can achieve."

She will be studying drama at the University of East Anglia.

Another student who was overwhelmed by her great results was Amber Chase, 18.

Amber Chase

She had obtained an A* in biology, drama and PE.

"This feels really good," she said.

"The past two years have been a brilliant challenge. From supportive staff to facilities and resources, everything I needed was here."

She will be taking a gap year before studying paediatric nursing at King's College London in 2023.

College principle Dr Catherine Richards said overall students had performed better than in 2019.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal of East Norfolk Sixth Form College

"It's what we really wanted and I am so pleased," she said.

"I think what's also been interesting is looking at the patterns of the subjects and how being back in person has affected results.

"For example, our art and design students have performed brilliantly and I think it shows how much students appreciated being in the classroom, interacting with the teachers and getting access to the materials.

"I think that's the biggest thing I've noticed with the results today."



Dr Richards said she expected the Covid pandemic will have made an impact on upcoming sixth form students for the next five years.

Deputy principal Dr Simon Fox added: "The students have stepped up to the mark and we've heard some very positive stories today.



"Our students are getting ready to go to Oxford and Cambridge, taking subjects such as medicine and veterinary sciences, and people going onto apprenticeships. It's been a fantastic day."








