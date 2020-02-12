Search

Want to go to Oxbridge? More students than ever from this Norfolk college are

PUBLISHED: 17:46 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 12 February 2020

More students than ever from East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston have got offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge Universities Picture: ENSFC

More students than ever from East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston have got offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge Universities Picture: ENSFC

A record-breaking number of students from a Norfolk college have been offered places to study at Oxford and Cambridge.

Some 11 students - one more than last year's best-ever - from East Norfolk Sixth Form in Gorleston have won admission to the UK's oldest and most famous universities.

Those heading to Oxbridge in September are set to take subjects including medicine, veterinary science, archaeology, philosophy, economics, computer science, and geography.

And college principal Dr Catherine Richards said it was in part down to the college's efforts raising aspirations and giving students the tools to get there.

She said: "This is an amazing achievement by our students and fantastic news for the college and the local community.

"We are proud of all of our students whether they choose to progress to HE, apprenticeships or employment, but to have 11 students with offers for Oxford and Cambridge this year is something that we should all celebrate.

"It also sends out a very strong message to prospective students and their parents, that when it comes to HE success and progression, East Norfolk has a track record that is unrivalled locally."

EN students are supported by a programme specifically designed to stretch and challenge students, as well as offer specialist advice and support for competitive UCAS applications.

Dr Richards added: "To help prepare our students for the process of applying to some very prestigious and competitive institutions, we support them at every step of the way."

