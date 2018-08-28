Search

Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

PUBLISHED: 10:49 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:45 05 December 2018

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Archant

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

The video, which emerged on YouTube, has been viewed by more than 89,000 people.

It shows the headteacher of Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston explaining the school had received complaints from parents about the mask.

A heated argument then breaks out between the police officer and parent.

The parent said he was waiting outside of the school which teaches pupils aged 11 to 16 years-old to pick up his stepson and was wearing the mask because he was “cold”.

In the description of the video the man says his mask covers his mouth and nose whilst he is biking.

The police officer takes the parent to task over his “attitude” and accuses him of being “rude and abusive” towards headteacher, Alison Mobbs.

The man goes on to ask two onlookers if they “had a problem” with him wearing the mask to which they appear to deny any concern.

As the argument continues in front of a crowd of pupils, the police officer accuses the man of “scaring members of staff” and threatens to arrest him if he continues to swear at him.

In the argument the parent tells the police officer “you work for me” and says it is not his problem if people are scared of the mask.

The police officer said he was concerned for the child’s welfare because he was “angry and agitated”.

A spokesperson for Lynn Grove said: “As a school we do not publicly comment on matters involving specific pupils or their parents.

“However, it is the school’s clear policy that all protective face masks should be removed on school property as we have a duty of care to know who is on the premises at any one time and ensure our pupils are safe and secure.

“This policy does not extend to the journey to and from school.”

Norfolk Police said they will not comment on the incident.

The police officer said he was called to the school in relation to another matter and was asked by the headteacher to speak to the parent.

A description on the man’s YouTube channel reads: “Had enough of threats and intimidation from so called authority.

“Now it’s time to fight back lawfully.”

Video Parent who was 'frightening' children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

