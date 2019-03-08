Search

'Petty' - Dad criticises academy's decision to ban boys from Leavers' Ball

PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 24 May 2019

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for "jumping up and down in the corridor". Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Boys at a Norfolk academy have been banned from their Leavers' Ball with one father describing the school's decision as "petty".

At least two 16-year-old students at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston have been forbidden from going to their prom next month.

Stephen Reeve has said that his son, Liam, was sanctioned after "jumping up and down in the corridor" after an exam.

Last year, when the prom was being organised, staff had told parents that any student committing a C5 level misdemeanour would face such a ban.

But Mr Reeve thinks the punishment does not fit the crime.

Josh Kinsella, 16, was banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from attending the Leavers' Ball. Picture: Katrina Kelly.Josh Kinsella, 16, was banned by Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston from attending the Leavers' Ball. Picture: Katrina Kelly.

He said: "They've done an exam and were relieved to get out of it and were banned from the prom for releasing a bit of pressure.

"We think it's a petty reason to ban a boy from his prom."

The Principal at Lynn Grove Academy, Alison Mobbs, said: "As a school it is not our policy to publicly comment on matters involving specific pupils or their parents.

"However, we have very high expectations at Lynn Grove Academy and have made it clear to Year 11s and their parents the criteria pupils need to meet in order to be invited to attend the Leavers' Ball."

Mr Reeve is also upset over the money he has already spent on the prom - approximately £400 on the party bus, clothes and shoes.

"It is the last thing they do in their school life," Mr Reeve said.

"If he had punched somebody or verbally abused somebody I would understand totally where the school was coming from."

His son is not the only student banned from attending the ball.

Katrina Kelly, 42, said that her son, Josh Kinsella, is facing the same punishment.

She said Josh was banned in February after he had pulled a boy from a two-foot-high fence.

A group of approximately seven boys known as the 'It boys' have been banned from the ball, she said.

She added: "They had a group of boys who were never going to go to the prom and have been striking them off one-by-one.

"Our group of lads are lads.

"They're not bullies, they're just clowns.

"If you said my child's a bully, I'd say he's not allowed go.

"I've tried to appeal but they're not budging," she said.

The Leavers' Ball is on July 12 at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

