School confirms one case of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:15 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 21 September 2020

Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A classroom at a primary school has been closed for a deep clean after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy has said it was advised on Friday morning (September 18) by Public Health England a student had a confirmed case of Covid-19.

In a statement, the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), which runs the school in Great Yarmouth, has said: “A small number of pupils were therefore asked not to come in and to self-isolate in line with government guidance, and the academy notified all parents.

“As per our procedures, the academy locked the outside classroom which the ‘bubble’ would have been in, and it will be professionally deep cleaned after 72 hours has passed.

“The academy remains open and pupils should continue to attend if they remain well. We continue to monitor the situation and are following Public Health England guidance and our Covid-19 procedures,” the academy said.

