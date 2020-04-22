Search

East Norfolk student wins international art prize

PUBLISHED: 12:28 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 22 April 2020

Hannah Hayward, photography student at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston, has won a prestigious art prize. Picture: Hannah Hayward.

A photography student at East Norfolk Sixth Form College has seen her work scoop a prestigious art prize.

Three students at EN, Hannah Hayward, Harvey Hubbard and Lewis Crickmore, all saw their entries make it through to the final judging panel.

The Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) ‘Beyond the Frame’ competition is an annual international contest for young creatives who study photography.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the planned exhibition of the finalists’ work was unable to take place and the winners were announced via the NUA Instagram and YouTube channels on April 20.

Hannah Hayward, whose work was selected for the Judges Choice Award, said: “I’m incredibly grateful for my photo to be awarded a judge’s choice. The comments James Smith, Photography Course Leader at NUA, made about my work were extremely kind and confirms the growth I’ve made as a photographer at East Norfolk. I hope to continue creating work I can be proud of in my third year.”

You may also want to watch:

Photography Tutor at EN, Erin Patel, said: ‘The standard of submitted images this year was incredibly high and I couldn’t be happier for Hannah and to see her image-making move from strength to strength.”

