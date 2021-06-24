Great Yarmouth reception class isolating after child tests positive

Published: 11:51 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM June 24, 2021

Reception class bubble at St Nicholas Priory Primary in Great Yarmouth has been sent home to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19. They are expected to return to school on Monday June 28, 2021. - Credit: Google Maps

A class bubble at a Norfolk school is self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, St Nicholas Priory Primary School, in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, said it had taken swift action to ensure the school remained virus free.

Headteacher, Maria Grimmer, said: “Following a positive test for one of our Reception children, and after discussions with Norfolk County Council, we took the decision to close our Reception bubble on Tuesday.

“The child was last in school on Friday, and was away from school on Monday with classic symptoms, and as part of our campaign to assist with keeping school virus free, our office re-iterated advice to the parent that they should seek a PCR test from NHS Test and Trace.

"We are grateful that the rapid test result meant that we could take swift action in school.”

You may also want to watch:

“Our staff regularly take the lateral flow tests, and we advise that symptom free parents do the same.

"As ever though, the advice is don’t use these lateral flow tests if you have symptoms – go and book a PCR test to help protect your family and the wider community.”

A parent said the whole of the Reception year had been told to stay at home, returning to school on Monday, June 28.