Proud GCSE results day for 'resilient' Acle students

Megan Gough from Acle academy is thrilled with her GCSE results - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"Today is a celebration not only of the GCSE results, but of the resilience and life and work skills that our Year 11 have developed throughout their time at Acle."

Those are the proud words of Acle Academy's headteacher as students collected their GCSE results.

The students at Acle Academy recieve their results - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Parents, teachers and students gathered in the main hall on Thursday, sharing smiles, hugs and words of wisdom as the class of 2022 prepares to take the next step in life.

Student Harrison Abel passed all of his subjects with average grades of 6 and 7s.

"It is just what I wanted," he said.

Holly Hudson and Isobelle Smith from Acle Academy picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"When I came to Acle, it felt like just a high school.

"But as the years went on, the school got better and better. Even while I was in Year 11, the pressure was on, but teachers continued to push us and support us in a very chilled way."

Harrison Abel has done very well in his GCSE results - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Harrison said he will be studying physics, maths and business at college and he hopes to have a future in engineering.

Student Violet Robinson said she had done much better than she expected.

"My mocks were a bit worrying, but I passed most of my subjects," she said.

"I was diagnosed with diabetes in Year 8 and it was hard to deal with it at first. But the past two years have been great.

"I've had good friends and Miss Halpin really helped me overcome obstacles."

Acle Academy maths teacher Brittany Halpin and student Violet Robinson - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Violet will be going to East Norfolk Sixth Form to study a T-Level in health.

Student Megan Gough said she was happy with her results overall.

"Some of my grades were a little bit lower than I hoped for, but I am still pleased," she said.

"It's been quite difficult since Covid and it was hard to get back in the loop. But we all worked so hard and got back into it."

(L-R) Warwick Thomas, Evie London, Ben Gibbs and Megan Gough from Acle Academy are delighted with their GCSE results - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Megan Gough aims for a career in medicine and will be studying biology, psychology and maths at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form.

Headteacher Helen Watts said: "Students have learnt to adapt to challenging situations, to overcome obstacles and they have developed a sense of collective responsibility and personal determination which will help them succeed in their future lives.

"We are very proud of all of our students’ journeys and we wish them well with their next steps."

Principal of Acle Academy Helen Watts - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Acle Academy History teacher Joe Sayce - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Charlotte Dooley and Eva Chapman are delighted with their GCSE results - Credit: Ella Wilkinson