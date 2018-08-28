Parents’ shock as pupil brings knife into Norfolk primary school

St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth.

Parents have described their shock after a pupil in key stage two brought a knife into a Norfolk primary school.

Marion Rooke, 66, has a granddaughter in reception at the primary school.

St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth have confirmed a pupil brought a knife onto its premises last week.

Key stage two includes children in year three, four, five and six - aged from seven to 11.

Remi Baker, 22, who has a son in year four said she has taken him out of the school and is applying for a transfer.

She said: “I am absolutely fuming. I do not think the school has dealt with the incident adequately at all.

“The fact that a child has been able to bring a knife onto the premises is totally wrong.”

In a statement the school said: “We work hard to make sure our school is a happy and safe place to be for all pupils.

“Part of this is achieved by helping to support the work of parents in raising awareness of the many issues our pupils face out in the world today.

“For a number of years we have worked with the local police and held assemblies to warn our older children about the potential dangers of carrying knives.

“Due to an incident last week, which saw nobody put at risk, due to the diligence of staff, we have decided to offer this tailored talk to our key stage two pupils.

“We have dealt with the situation in line with school procedures as ratified by the school governing body and are confident our response was prompt and thorough.”

Marion Rooke, 66, who has a granddaughter in reception, said she is ‘very concerned’ by the incident.

She said: “It is frightening to think a knife was brought into the school. It is very concerning.

“I think social media is the reason for a lot of these incidents but the parents should not have let this happen.

“The teachers deserve a lot of credit though because they have dealt with the situation very well.”

An Ofsted report of the school from June 2014 said the school’s work to keep pupils safe and secure was good.

It said there are robust procedures in place to keep pupils safe.

Melanie Saiche, 37, who has a daughter in year five described the incident as “shocking”.

“I think all the parents are very concerned by this incident. It really is shocking,” she said.