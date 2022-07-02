Pupils put best feet forward to celebrate their school's 150th anniversary
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Celebrations were in order at a Norfolk primary school as pupils marked its 150th anniversary in style.
Reedham Primary opened its doors to pupils in the village near Great Yarmouth in 1872.
To mark 150 years of lessons being taught in the school, headteacher Chris Edwards and staff and pupils have embarked on a series of commemorative events and activities.
All pupils in year five and six have been set the challenge of walking or running every morning this term with the target of reaching 150 kilometres by the end of it.
And on Friday the whole school got in the act as all of its pupils took part in a 150-minute sponsored walk around Reedham, which ended up in the village hall.
At the village hall the pupils enjoyed a "purple picnic".
They had dressed in purple to be sponsored in support of the Norfolk bereavement charity Nelson's Journey.
Mr Edwards said: "Unfortunately, we have had several family bereavements recently and Nelson’s Journey has played a big part in supporting our families.
"This is our chance to say thank you for all their hard work and to give something back so they can continue their fantastic work with children and their families coming to terms with losing a parent, sibling or other close family member."
The next celebration of the school's 150th anniversary is on Friday, July 8.
Mr Edwards said: "We will be performing to our parents, celebrating 150 years of culture, dipping in to music across the generations in a show of song and dance.
"Merchandise that the children have made will be on sale at this and other end of term events, with designs and decorations celebrating 150 years of the school."
The school is also on the hunt for the recollections of former pupils it can add to its archives.
Mr Edwards said: "It would be lovely to have their memories to add to our historical archive of the school that goes back right to the start of the school since it was opened to children in 1872."
The school can be contacted by emailing its office at office@reedham.norfolk.sch.uk.