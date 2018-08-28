‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to village primary school

Parents at a village primary school say they are braced for ‘chaos’ after they were told they could no longer use an adjacent car park.

Rollesby Primary School and Nursery will not be able to use the car park managed by the King George Playing Field Committee from today (Friday, December 7), after the two parties could not come to an agreement over charges relating to its use.

According to a post from the school on Facebook, the decision was taken after the playing field committee decided to ‘substantially increase’ the fees it charges the school for the car park’s use.

There were also fears over health and safety issues.

The statement said: “Our discussions highlighted to us very serious concerns about the safe use of the car park. Certainly, on school premises, we have clear guidelines around the separation of vehicles and children, as well as other safety measures, as evidenced by the gate systems that are in place at the school.

“There are no such precautionary measures in the Playing Field car park.

“The governors’ main and overriding priority is the safety of the children and we would urge any parents still using the Playing Field car park to exercise caution or find alternative safe ways to get their children to school.”

Trish Pacey commented on the post, saying it was a vital car park for parents.

“It’s going to be chaotic along there now, including more kerb taken up by cars resulting in less space for parents and children to walk safely in, and also causing problems too for through traffic if one side of the highway is full of parked cars for 1/4 a mile or more,” she said.

Shaun Day, from the King George Playing Fields committee, said the situation had arisen due to neither the school nor committee wanting to take on liability for the car park.

“There have been a few near misses and accidents in and around the car park, and in the current form, what the school was paying wasn’t covering the costs of repairs.

“They had the option to keep the rent as it was and pay towards the repairs, which they refused, so we had to inform them they had to pay the going rate,” he said.