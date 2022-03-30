News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Parents of Rollesby pupils fundraising for new school project

James Weeds

Published: 3:56 PM March 30, 2022
Children looking fed up on an old hut.

Pupils at Rollesby Primary School are waiting patiently for their new sensory garden to be built. - Credit: Supplied

Parents in a village near Great Yarmouth are fundraising to build a sensory garden for primary school pupils.

Friends of Rollesby Primary School have started a GoFundMe page to raise £5,000 for a sensory garden to be built there.

Abigail Mickleburgh, mother-of-three and vice-chair of Friends of Rollesby Primary School, said the garden would provide a safe, quiet space for pupils to enjoy for many years to come.

"We just want to bring a bit of joy back to our children's lives," said Mrs Mickleburgh, 36.

"We want to get involved with this as it can lead on to other things to improve the pupils' lives, such as a gardening or wildlife club."

the hut on Rollesby Primary School's playing field.

Parents are trying to raise enough money to build a sensory garden around the hut on Rollesby Primary School's playing field. - Credit: Supplied

The sensory garden will include a variety of things to inspire and calm pupils, including five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.

The group are also looking for volunteers to help them build the garden.

For more information, visit the Friends of Rollesby Primary School's GoFundMe page.

