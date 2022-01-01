Mercury awards: Teacher of the year 'humbled' after topping vote

A teacher who shares his love of computing and music in the classroom is celebrating after scooping one of the inaugural Mercury Awards.

Saul Garthwaite, of Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy in Gorleston, has been named as teacher of the year in the Mercury Awards 2021.

Mr Garthwaite said: "What an amazing and humbling surprise to be voted teacher of the year.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me, as well as to all the support staff at Peterhouse, without whom I couldn't do my job.

"It really means a lot that people think I do a good job with my children, who make every day at work a weird and wonderful one".

Mr Garthwaite joined the Peterhouse team as a newly qualified teacher in 2017.

He has taught in both Key Stage 1 and 2, and is currently the lead teacher for computing across the school.

He also has considerable knowledge and skills in music and is part of a band outside of school.

He is often able to bring this into his teaching, to the delight of his children.

Ryan Freeman, the headteacher at Peterhouse academy; said: "The Peterhouse family is thrilled that Mr Garthwaite has been recognised as a great teacher.

Ryan Freeman, head at Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT/Steven Sparkes/Perfect Pos

"The children that pass-through Mr Garthwaite's class are never subjected to a dull day; his high energy approach to teaching, along with his skills in music and computing make him a firm favourite amongst many of the children and families.

"This is particularly poignant after the tough time that we have all been through.

"To know that the community appreciate the efforts that Peterhouse staff go to is humbling indeed.

"We are blessed at Peterhouse to have a wonderful team to help care for our children and we hope that they all feel that their teacher is just a little bit special."

The other teachers to be nominated in the finals of our awards were Isabel Carter of Ormiston Herman Academy and Emma Stevenson of Cobholm Primary Academy.