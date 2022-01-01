News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Education

Mercury awards: Teacher of the year 'humbled' after topping vote

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM January 1, 2022
Teacher Saul Garthwaite celebrates his award with Peterhouse pupils

Teacher Saul Garthwaite celebrates his award with Peterhouse pupils - Credit: Peterhouse Primary Academy

A teacher who shares his love of computing and music in the classroom is celebrating after scooping one of the inaugural Mercury Awards.

Saul Garthwaite, of Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy in Gorleston, has been named as teacher of the year in the Mercury Awards 2021.

Votes poured in for our new awards

Votes poured in for our new awards - Credit: Archant

Mr Garthwaite said: "What an amazing and humbling surprise to be voted teacher of the year.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me, as well as to all the support staff at Peterhouse, without whom I couldn't do my job.

"It really means a lot that people think I do a good job with my children, who make every day at work a weird and wonderful one".

Mr Garthwaite joined the Peterhouse team as a newly qualified teacher in 2017.

He has taught in both Key Stage 1 and 2, and is currently the lead teacher for computing across the school.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hippodrome to livestream sold out New Year's Eve show for free
  2. 2 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
  3. 3 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  1. 4 Farmers' hospital convoy tribute to tyre fitter Diddy
  2. 5 How busy are the pubs in Great Yarmouth for New Year's Eve?
  3. 6 'I was mortified'- Pleasure Beach ordeal leads Hayley to lose 11 stone
  4. 7 'A people person' - Son's tribute to hotelier and tourism champion
  5. 8 The Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards winners revealed
  6. 9 'I thought it was a hoax' - Restaurateur who fed homeless and vulnerable on BEM joy
  7. 10 'It went thundering up the walkway' - Seal spotted near Yarmouth cinema

He also has considerable knowledge and skills in music and is part of a band outside of school.

He is often able to bring this into his teaching, to the delight of his children.

Ryan Freeman, the headteacher at Peterhouse academy; said: "The Peterhouse family is thrilled that Mr Garthwaite has been recognised as a great teacher.

Ryan Freeman, Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy. Picture: DNEAT/Steven Sparkes/Perfect Po

Ryan Freeman, head at Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy. - Credit: DNEAT/Steven Sparkes/Perfect Pos

"The children that pass-through Mr Garthwaite's class are never subjected to a dull day; his high energy approach to teaching, along with his skills in music and computing make him a firm favourite amongst many of the children and families.

"This is particularly poignant after the tough time that we have all been through.

 "To know that the community appreciate the efforts that Peterhouse staff go to is humbling indeed. 

"We are blessed at Peterhouse to have a wonderful team to help care for our children and we hope that they all feel that their teacher is just a little bit special."

The other teachers to be nominated in the finals of our awards were Isabel Carter of Ormiston Herman Academy and Emma Stevenson of Cobholm Primary Academy.

Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

It started with the beginning of another search for Juno wi her owner Ian Danks, then a phone call c

Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently searching for Scott Mayers who went missing on Boxing Day.

Updated

Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mel and Jimmy Wilson.

End of an era - farewell to two Great Yarmouth market stalls

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon