Popular headteacher says farewell after 12 years

Headteacher Elaine Glendinning has stepped down after 12 years at Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2013

A popular headteacher is stepping down after 12 years in charge of a fast growing Norfolk primary school.

Elaine Glendinning was given a send off after retirinmg as headteacher of Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Southtown Primary Elaine Glendinning was given a send off after retirinmg as headteacher of Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Southtown Primary

Elaine Glendinning, who has been headteacher of Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth through significant changes, served her final day at the end of a very unusual summer term.

With not all pupils being in classes due to coronavirus, she was wished a very happy retirement with a difference by the whole school community who said a “strange” but heartfelt farewell from a distance.

Children created cards, pictures and books with meaningful messages, and staff held a small picnic for their much loved headteacher.

Retiring Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning with one of her farewell gifts. Picture: Southtown Primary Retiring Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning with one of her farewell gifts. Picture: Southtown Primary

A bigger celebration is planned when it is safe to do so, offering families, colleagues and children the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Mrs Glendinning said: “It is strange to be leaving without having the chance to see all the children back in school.”

Susan Miles, the current deputy head, will take over as headteacher from September 1, when the school joins the Waveney Valley Academy Trust. Mrs Glendinning will be continuing her links with the school, as new trustee.

Mrs Glendinning started her career in 2003 and quickly moved into headship. During her 12 years at Southtown, she has seen the school convert from infant to primary, and the numbers on roll expand.

The school underwent significant building to accommodate the new junior children.

Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning pictured during building work to the school. Picture: James Bass Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning pictured during building work to the school. Picture: James Bass

“I have loved every minute of my time at Southtown and know that the school is in capable hands as I leave,” she said.

Mrs Miles said: “Elaine’s legacy will be the commitment she has to all families and children who live with such high levels of poverty and needs. She has ensured the school supports these children, this work I am pleased to continue.”

Mrs Glendinning said she plans to spend her retirement days continuing with work with Suffolk Lowland Search And Rescue, as well as spoiling her four grandchildren with number five on the way.

She received numerous retirement gifts from families, colleagues and governors which centred around her love for sport and being active, but she also gave back by donating a new bench for children in the playground and presented a painting of the school she produced herself.