Search

Advanced search

Popular headteacher says farewell after 12 years

PUBLISHED: 13:40 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 28 July 2020

Headteacher Elaine Glendinning has stepped down after 12 years at Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Headteacher Elaine Glendinning has stepped down after 12 years at Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2013

A popular headteacher is stepping down after 12 years in charge of a fast growing Norfolk primary school.

Elaine Glendinning was given a send off after retirinmg as headteacher of Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Southtown PrimaryElaine Glendinning was given a send off after retirinmg as headteacher of Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Southtown Primary

Elaine Glendinning, who has been headteacher of Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth through significant changes, served her final day at the end of a very unusual summer term.

With not all pupils being in classes due to coronavirus, she was wished a very happy retirement with a difference by the whole school community who said a “strange” but heartfelt farewell from a distance.

MORE: Your thank you messages to schools and teachers

Children created cards, pictures and books with meaningful messages, and staff held a small picnic for their much loved headteacher.

Retiring Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning with one of her farewell gifts. Picture: Southtown PrimaryRetiring Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning with one of her farewell gifts. Picture: Southtown Primary

A bigger celebration is planned when it is safe to do so, offering families, colleagues and children the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Mrs Glendinning said: “It is strange to be leaving without having the chance to see all the children back in school.”

You may also want to watch:

Susan Miles, the current deputy head, will take over as headteacher from September 1, when the school joins the Waveney Valley Academy Trust. Mrs Glendinning will be continuing her links with the school, as new trustee.

Mrs Glendinning started her career in 2003 and quickly moved into headship. During her 12 years at Southtown, she has seen the school convert from infant to primary, and the numbers on roll expand.

The school underwent significant building to accommodate the new junior children.

Southtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning pictured during building work to the school. Picture: James BassSouthtown Primary headteacher Elaine Glendinning pictured during building work to the school. Picture: James Bass

“I have loved every minute of my time at Southtown and know that the school is in capable hands as I leave,” she said.

MORE: Retiring headteacher ‘amazed’ at garden restored in her honour

Mrs Miles said: “Elaine’s legacy will be the commitment she has to all families and children who live with such high levels of poverty and needs. She has ensured the school supports these children, this work I am pleased to continue.”

Mrs Glendinning said she plans to spend her retirement days continuing with work with Suffolk Lowland Search And Rescue, as well as spoiling her four grandchildren with number five on the way.

She received numerous retirement gifts from families, colleagues and governors which centred around her love for sport and being active, but she also gave back by donating a new bench for children in the playground and presented a painting of the school she produced herself.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s pure ignorance’ - Pedestrians criticised for not following distancing measures

Kevin Huggins, inset, chairman of Gorleston Traders Association, has said the town's High Street is

How coronavirus cleared a seaside town of rough sleepers overnight, but what happens next?

Before the lockdown rough sleepers were a common sight in towns across Norfolk and in Norwich. Great Yarmouth is looking to add up to 60 one-bedroom flats to make sure people stay off the streets Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

‘Recipe for disaster’ - Warning issued after girl swept out to sea on inflatable

Tim Grimmer, 55, senior helmsman at Happisburgh Lifeboat Station, has warned bathers about the dangers of inflatables after a girl was swept out to sea at Sea Palling on July 26. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh/Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s pure ignorance’ - Pedestrians criticised for not following distancing measures

Kevin Huggins, inset, chairman of Gorleston Traders Association, has said the town's High Street is

How coronavirus cleared a seaside town of rough sleepers overnight, but what happens next?

Before the lockdown rough sleepers were a common sight in towns across Norfolk and in Norwich. Great Yarmouth is looking to add up to 60 one-bedroom flats to make sure people stay off the streets Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

‘Recipe for disaster’ - Warning issued after girl swept out to sea on inflatable

Tim Grimmer, 55, senior helmsman at Happisburgh Lifeboat Station, has warned bathers about the dangers of inflatables after a girl was swept out to sea at Sea Palling on July 26. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh/Denise Bradley.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Air ambulance lands in village after two-vehicle crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Councillors accused of taking credit for county’s low rates of coronavirus

(left to right) Andrew Proctor/Steffan Aquarone/Steve Morphew. Picture: Archant

Town Hall hit with over £1m in ‘irrecoverable losses’ due to pandemic

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Covid-free Norfolk hospital lifts ban on visitors - but you must pre-book

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has said patients can have one visitor for one hour a day now the hospital is Covid-free Picture: Denise Bradley

Popular headteacher says farewell after 12 years

Headteacher Elaine Glendinning has stepped down after 12 years at Southtown Primary in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass