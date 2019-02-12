Gorleston school ‘requires improvement’, says Ofsted report

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston has been told by Ofsted inspectors it "requires improvement". Archant

A Norfolk school “requires improvement” according to its first Ofsted inspection since becoming an academy.

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School, in Gorleston, was criticised for ineffective evaluation of plans for improvement.

The report found the school was in a period of transition from one leadership team to another.

Ofsted inspector Declan McCarthy said: “Previously, self-evaluation has been limited and improvement plans not fit for purpose.”

He said that initiatives for raising standards have “not been evaluated rigorously enough”.

“The number of different initiatives has led to confusion among teachers,” the report said.

Quality of teaching at the school was considered “not yet consistently good”.

On the upside, the report said that pupils behave well, enjoy school and try hard in lessons, and have strong, positive relationships with their teachers.

It also said that leaders have put in place a curriculum that is designed to provide quality learning and that pupils are given many opportunities to experience enriching activities such as opera, music and theatre.