Funding application now open for students to get creative and build gadgets

PUBLISHED: 09:34 09 December 2018

Pupils at Neatherd High School in Dereham working on a STEM project funded by the Dudgeon Community Fund.

Architects and inventors of the future are benefitting from creative projects focussed on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

A number of secondary schools in Norfolk were awarded funding from the Dudgeon Community Fund STEM Programme this year for projects which encourages pupils to develop an interest in STEM subjects.

Sheringham High School was awarded a grant to enable schools in North Norfolk and Breckland to take part in a competition to design, build, program and compete with robots, with the winning groups to compete on an international platform in Tallinn, Estonia.

The funding has helped pupils at 10 secondary schools in Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk and Breckland to build an electric car for the Greenpower IET F24 challenge, while students at Neatherd High School in Dereham have been developing their skills in bicycle maintenance and designed their own bike light.

Run by Norfolk Community Foundation, funding is now available for projects that are taking place at schools in Great Yarmouth, Breckland and North Norfolk districts in 2019.

For more information, visit: www.norfolkfoundation.com/funding-support/grants/groups/dudgeon-community-fund.

