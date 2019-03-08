Minister for School System praises Ormiston Venture Academy's 'exceptional' GCSE results

Students and staff at Ormiston Venture Academy have been celebrating GCSE results praised by the Minister of the School System as "exceptional".

The school recorded improvements across the board with 68pc of students at the Gorleston academy achieving a Grade 4 or higher in both English and maths - a 5pc increase on last year's figure and a 21pc increase on 2017.

Some 85% of students gained at least a Grade 4 in English, an 11pc increase on last year, and 72% achieved a Grade 4 or above in mathematics, up 2pc on last year.

Sophie Long, 16, from Great Yarmouth, achieved 10 grade 9-7's or equivalents including 9's in science and history, 8s in English Language, English Literature and Spanish.

She said: "I didn't think I was going to get these results. I came out of the exams and I cried after some of them.

"Getting these results back, I was so scared, I didn't want to open the envelope, but I'm ecstatic." Maisie Irvine, 16, said: "There was no pressure because we did so many mock exams, so it didn't feel like we were doing the GCSEs."

Her dream is to be a trauma surgeon in war torn countries.

"It starts with this piece of paper," she said, clutching her results.

Aref Shafei, 16, said: ""I feel great, this is the best feeling in the world, the hard work has paid off, I wasn't going to open them at school because I was worried about what I might have got but am actually so happy I can share this with everyone."

Raul Hasmasan, who got 8 grade 9-7s or equivalent including 8s in science, maths, geography and Spanish, said: "I won't forget the staff and all the help they have given me to help me get here, I think I am here now with these grades at least partly because of the extra sessions and opportunities I was given."

Bobbi Docwra, 16, said: There was pressure to start off, but it was more like because I wanted to reach my own expectations.

"The pressure died down once we got into it."

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: "It has been a pleasure to teach and work with such an amazing group of students over their time at Venture.

"Their success is fully deserved with so many of them not only achieving the very top grades but true success across the full range of subjects."

Minister for the School System, Lord Theodore Agnew, said: "I want to congratulate all those involved in the exceptional results at Ormiston Venture Academy."