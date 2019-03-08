Emotional scenes as students celebrate GCSE results

Bobbi Docwra, Aref Shafiei and Raul Hasmasan, all 16, after collecting their GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Teenagers across the region have celebrated their GCSE results with emotional scenes as they looked forward to the next phases of their lives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students and staff at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston celebrating the 2019 GCSE results. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy. Students and staff at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston celebrating the 2019 GCSE results. Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy.

At Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston, 68pc of students achieved a Grade 4 or higher in both English and maths - a 5pc increase on last year's figure and a 21pc increase on 2017.

Some 85pc of students gained at least a Grade 4 in English, an 11pc increase on last year, and 72pc achieved a Grade 4 or above in mathematics, up 2pc on last year. Sophie Long, 16, said: "I didn't think I was going to get these results. I came out of the exams and I cried after some of them.

"Getting these results back, I was so scared, I didn't want to open the envelope, but I'm ecstatic." Maisie Irvine, 16, said: "There was no pressure because we did so many mock exams, so it didn't feel like we were doing the GCSEs."

Her dream is to be a trauma surgeon in war torn countries.

Sophie Long, 16, after collecting her GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Sophie Long, 16, after collecting her GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

"It starts with this piece of paper," she said, clutching her results.

Aref Shafiei, 16, said: ""I feel great, this is the best feeling in the world, the hard work has paid off, I wasn't going to open them at school because I was worried about what I might have got but am actually so happy I can share this with everyone."

Raul Hasmasan, who got 8 grade 9-7s or equivalent including 8s in science, maths, geography and Spanish, said: "I won't forget the staff and all the help they have given me to help me get here, I think I am here now with these grades at least partly because of the extra sessions and opportunities I was given."

Bobbi Docwra, 16, said: There was pressure to start off, but it was more like because I wanted to reach my own expectations.

Maisie Irvine and Rory Alyward, both 16, after collecting their GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Maisie Irvine and Rory Alyward, both 16, after collecting their GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

"The pressure died down once we got into it."

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: "It has been a pleasure to teach and work with such an amazing group of students over their time at Venture.

"Their success is fully deserved with so many of them not only achieving the very top grades but true success across the full range of subjects."

At Acle Academy the school said 67pc of students got Grade 4 while 47pc achieved Grade 5.

Principal Helen Watts said: "Congratulations to all our students who worked so hard throughout the year and who have shown that determination and diligence pays off.

"I would like to thank all our staff who work tirelessly to support our wonderful students and help to provide them with the best life chances to succeed."

At Flegg High Ormiston Academy, 72pc of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Almost half of students, 48pc, achieved the higher Grade 5 and above in both core subjects.

Charter Academy student Lula Smith celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Charter Academy student Lula Smith celebrates her GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Kate Williams, principal, said: "Today's strong results reflect the talents of our students, the efforts of our staff and the support of parents, carers and the wider school community."

At Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, 56pc of students achieved a passing grade.

Principal Barry Smith said: "Immensely proud of the entire team.

"We're only two years in. Charter goes from strength to strength.

Charter Academy student Spencer Hutchinson celebrates his GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Charter Academy student Spencer Hutchinson celebrates his GCSE results. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We're a school built on strong relationships. That's our magic ingredient."

Lynn Grove Academy saw 65pc of its students achieve at least a grade 4 in English and Maths.

Alison Mobbs, principal, said: "We are proud of the results achieved and the progress made by our GCSE students this year."

At Caister Academy, 49pc of pupils achieved the pass grade or better in both English and Maths, while there were many exceptional results notably in Dance, Music and Finance

Acle Academy student Jack Ashman celebrates achieving seven Grade 9's and three Grade 8’s in his GCSEs. Picture: Acle Academy Acle Academy student Jack Ashman celebrates achieving seven Grade 9's and three Grade 8’s in his GCSEs. Picture: Acle Academy

Principal Ann Bridges said: "Pupils should not only be proud of their results, but also of the people they have become. The entire staff body wishes them every success in their ongoing educational journey."

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, 51pc of students achieved at least a Grade 4 in both English and maths, while 62pc of students gained a Grade 4 or higher in English, and 64% secured a Grade 4 or higher in maths.

Principal at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, Tamsin Poulter, said: "The results reflect so much of what is special about Cliff Park Ormiston Academy - extraordinary students but also first class teachers and dedicated support professionals working together.

"We will continue to work hard to ensure that every student fulfils their potential as we look to continue our journey of improvement over the coming years."

Acle Academy student Charlotte Lynn celebrates achieving seven Grade 9's and three Grade 8’s in her GCSEs. Picture: Acle Academy Acle Academy student Charlotte Lynn celebrates achieving seven Grade 9's and three Grade 8’s in her GCSEs. Picture: Acle Academy

Esme Siddall, Rose Turner, Franklin Woods and Jake Bowler after collecting their GCSE results at Flegg High Ormiston Academy. Picture: Flegg High Ormiston Academy. Esme Siddall, Rose Turner, Franklin Woods and Jake Bowler after collecting their GCSE results at Flegg High Ormiston Academy. Picture: Flegg High Ormiston Academy.

Lois Houlgate, a student at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, with her GCSE results. Picture: Cliff Park Ormiston Academy. Lois Houlgate, a student at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, with her GCSE results. Picture: Cliff Park Ormiston Academy.

You may also want to watch: