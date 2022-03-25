Sandy the T-rex hopes to be roaring success for borough

Sandy Fisher the T-rex is heading to Norwich to show all that is good about Great Yarmouth and Gorleston - Credit: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

This fearsome but colourful beast will be showing off all that is good about Great Yarmouth and Gorleston as it supports a children's charity at the same time.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is a collaboration between East Norfolk Sixth Form College and local primary schools and will make an appearance in Norwich in the summer.

It features the Joyland snails, the borough coat of arms and the Golden Mile road train.

The sculpture will be part of the charity Break's GoGoDiscover prehistoric trials between Monday, June 27 and Saturday, September 10 featuring mammoths and the king of the dinosaurs dotted across Norfolk and Norwich.

This T-rex has been created by East Norfolk Sixth Form College with the help of local primary schools - Credit: East Norfolk Sixth Form College

The college's apex predator is called Sandy Fisher after a public vote and its colourful design involved pupils at 13 primary schools sending in their ideas to the college.

A total of 252 entries were received and then judged.

Five designs in the Year 5 and 6 categories were chosen as overall winners and they were creatively brought together by AS fine art students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Lyndsay Clayton, the faculty lead for arts at the college and who helped judge the entries along with college principal Dr Catherine Richards, said: “This has been a fantastic community art project that has demonstrated the creative flair and imagination of children within our community.

"Our T-rex design is comprised of five designs from an incredible 252 entries.

"AS fine art students from the college have painted the T-rex and helped to bring the imagination of the children’s designs to life and celebrate the diverse and rich landscapes within in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas.”

Not only will the five winning entries now see their designs come to life on the GoGo trail in the summer, they also received an art workshop and art resources too.

Break, which supports children and young people across East Anglia, has held previous GoGo trials. Last year's was centred around Tyrannosaurus Rex and previous ones had featured apes, gorillas and dragons.

For more information on its work supporting children visit its website at www.break-charity.org/charity/