'Truly delightful' - teaching assistant retires after 32 years

Denise Chaney has retired from Ormesby Village Infant School after 32 years. - Credit: supplied by Denise Chaney

A teaching assistant has helped out in her last lesson and thanked staff and children for an "amazing send off."

Denise Chaney has fulfilled numerous roles at Ormesby Village Infant School, where her own son was a pupil and she volunteered to help out just as it opened.

At a special assembly she was handed gifts, cards, and flowers, and treated to an afternoon tea.

Denise Chaney has been part of school life in Ormesby for more than 30 years. - Credit: supplied by OVIS

She said: "I would like to thank the staff, children, parents and governors of Ormesby Village Infant School for the amazing send off given to me for my retirement.

"It was truly delightful.

"I know how much work, time, and effort went to making it so special.

"I have been so fortunate to have been involved in so many lives over the past 32 years.

"You will all hold a special place in my heart."

Mrs Chaney joined the school as a helping mum and went on to qualify as a teaching assistant running after school clubs for 15 years.

She was a school governor for 12 years and an occasional lollipop lady.

Headteacher Bradley Young said she was adored by all and hailed her dedication.