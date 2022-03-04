Acle Academy stands with Ukraine and raises more than £1,500

Students at Acle Academy helped raise over £1,500 for Unicef's Ukrainian appeal on Thursday. - Credit: Acle Academy

Students and staff at a school in Acle have come together to raise more than £1,500 for Ukraine aid.

Acle Academy hosted a non-uniform day with the theme of yellow and blue on Thursday.



The event, which also celebrated World Book Day, raised £1,700 for Unicef's Ukrainian appeal.

Staff and students also made and distributed 600 Ukrainian solidarity ribbons to show their support for the cause. The school stood together to observe a minute’s silence for all people who have been affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Throughout the week, the school also adjusted its curriculum to inform students about the historical and social context of the Ukrainian invasion.

Students have been shown a presentation giving them in-depth guidance and education on the Ukrainian crisis and explaining the work of Unicef in form time this week.

Principal Helen Watts said: "We are extremely proud of our students who are always willing to engage enthusiastically in charity based events and show empathy for others.

"Our focus this week has been on educating students to read discerningly and to empathise with people who are caught on both sides of this conflict.”