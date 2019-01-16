Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This coastal school’s new study centre will help pupils get closer to nature

16 January, 2019 - 14:45
Consortium Multi-Academy Trust chief executive and principal Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne with parents at Winterton Primary School, after the trust announced it would take over the school in 2018. The school is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Liz Coates

Consortium Multi-Academy Trust chief executive and principal Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne with parents at Winterton Primary School, after the trust announced it would take over the school in 2018. The school is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A primary school is hoping to create a new field study centre on its site to make the most of its nationally-recognised surroundings.

Winterton Primary School and Nursery is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: ArchantWinterton Primary School and Nursery is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Archant

Winterton Primary School has applied to build the study centre in its east wing, which will provide an extra learning space for pupils and be available for community organisations to use.

The new centre will also include residential facilities, with dormitories for up to 34 people and a communal kitchen, for which it has had to submit a planning application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The application was submitted by the Consortium Multi-Academy Trust, which Winterton Primary joined on January 1, 2019.

In an article for the Winterton parish magazine, the trust said the field study centre could be used for activities including coastal and environmental studies, observing wildlife and embarking on walks through the surrounding Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

Chief executive and principal at the trust, Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, said the centre would be an important community asset as well as giving a “more holistic” education of pupils at Winterton Primary.

The academy trust’s curriculum includes a “pupil entitlement” with elements from the National Trust’s ‘50 things to do before you’re 11 and three quarters’ list.

“As a trust our ethos is to deliver a broad and enriched curriculum,” he said.

“We were delighted when we went to Winterton Primary and were able to support securing the future of the school. They had such a wealth of outdoor activities that could support the learning not only for the children at Winterton but children throughout the trust.

“It is very much about what the centre and the AONB can do to support the school and the pupils’ learning. But it is also developing the field centre as a facility. It will be another income stream for the school, developing community links and supporting local businesses with an uptick in visitors to the local area.”

The planning application states that the residential development would take up around 780sqm on the school site in Black Street and will require the school to employ 15 extra staff, two full-time and 13 part-time.

Members of the public can comment on the application online or by writing to the council, until January 21.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Appeal for dash-cam footage after horsebox driver suffers serious head injury

xxx_a47_crash

High school site to be closed all week after ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Appeal for dash-cam footage after horsebox driver suffers serious head injury

xxx_a47_crash

High school site to be closed all week after ‘significant’ flooding

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

This coastal school’s new study centre will help pupils get closer to nature

Consortium Multi-Academy Trust chief executive and principal Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne with parents at Winterton Primary School, after the trust announced it would take over the school in 2018. The school is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Liz Coates

Swathes of Norfolk and Waveney land has mystery owners, map reveals

Take a look at the unregistered land in Norfolk. Picture: Anna Powell-Smith

Recipe: Make our cheap and easy rhubarb and blood orange marmalade queen of puddings

Rhubarb and blood orange marmalade queen of puddings Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

‘Let them eat spuds!’ Ex-UKIP candidate says food banks are fuelling the obesity crisis

Catherine Blaiklock, UKIP parliamentary candidate, Great Yarmouth, General Election 2017. Photo: George Ryan

Will tourists flock to this Norfolk shepherd’s hut for ‘micro-breaks’?

Bloodhills Road in East Somerton, where it is proposed to erect a shepherd's hut for renting out to tourists to Norfolk.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists