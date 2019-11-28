Mum out of pocket after ten nurseries collapse holding her child's party payment

Beverley Dallimore is upset after her daughter paid £60 to the Priory Centre the day before it collapsed Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A mum who was told just the day before a trust collapsed she would have to pay cash to secure her son's birthday party says she is £60 out of pocket.

Alice Dallimore, from Great Yarmouth, made an enquiry about booking the Priory Centre hall in Great Yarmouth for the February bash and received a telephone call on Tuesday asking her to pay.

The 27-year-old then called in at around 3pm on Tuesday - the day before the collapse - and paid the full amount in cash, because they said there was no other way to pay.

On hearing about the collapse of Great Yarmouth Community Trust she and her mother Beverley Dallimore went back to the venue to find it all locked up.

"We just don't know where to go," Mrs Dallimore said.

"When I saw the news I was worried about getting the money back. My grandson will be so disappointed. It is a big knock for my daughther and Dylon will really be so upset.

"We are distraught over it.

"We could have had it at the Marina Centre but that is shut now. Although we have transport we have to think of our guests.

"You would have thought there could have been a courtesy call. That cash is still physically there somewhere and if those people that took it had an idea this was going to happen they should have warned us."