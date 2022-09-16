'A good thing to do' - Primary school pupils' messages to the King
- Credit: James Weeds
"May it please Your Majesty."
That is how pupils from a Great Yarmouth primary school began their formal letters addressed to the new King.
It was a bittersweet day for Year 6 pupils at St Nicholas Priory Primary school as they wrote heartfelt messages of condolence to King Charles III.
With teachers on hand to help them write the formal letters addressed to the King, the pupils shared their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.
On Friday, our reporter visited the school to meet several pupils who wrote letters to the new monarch.
Marie, aged 10, said she felt "despondent" when she heard about the Queen's death.
"It's nice to know we could do something like write a letter for the Queen and the new King.
"It's happy that we have a new King, but it is still a sad time for the Royal Family and the country."
Emmi, 10, said writing the letters felt like a "good thing to do".
"If we do nothing, it feels disrespectful," she said.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Holiday flats' bid for 90-day stays refused
- 3 Motorist warned prison 'inevitable' after he admits killing woman in crash
- 4 Wetherspoon pubs announce opening plans for Queen's funeral
- 5 East coast powerlifters on top of the world after representing GB
- 6 'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires
- 7 Man bailed following arrest for suspected child grooming
- 8 Flood alert issued for areas along River Waveney
- 9 Delays on A47 following crash this morning
- 10 Roll up, roll up! Look back at this seaside circus in the 1960s
"When the Queen passed away, it was a thing you would expect but it was also very sad.
"I will be watching the funeral on Monday thinking of the Royal Family."
Pupil Rokas said he loved the Queen.
"Writing the letters was really fun, but was kind of hard too," he said.
"It is hard to talk about my feelings. But I felt really sad when she died."
Rokas said he hopes to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday.
Other pupils wrote letters of encouragement and well-wishes to the King.
One letter, from pupil Mariella, reads: "May she live on through you."
Another, written by Lola-Rosa, reads: "The Queen, your mum, was such an amazing person and did lots of good things.
"She even saw Paddington the bear and also was funny.
"She will be looking down from heaven to see you be the King."
St Nicholas Priory's assistant headteacher Amy Richardson said that since the Queen's death, the school has spent time talking and reflecting on the "Queen's life of service and dedication to our country".
Mrs Richardson added: "She epitomises our core values within school. The Priory way: I did not come to be served, but to serve."