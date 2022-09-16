'A good thing to do' - Primary school pupils' messages to the King

Mrs Miller with Year 6 pupils from St Nicholas Priory Primary writing letters to the King on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

"May it please Your Majesty."

That is how pupils from a Great Yarmouth primary school began their formal letters addressed to the new King.

It was a bittersweet day for Year 6 pupils at St Nicholas Priory Primary school as they wrote heartfelt messages of condolence to King Charles III.

With teachers on hand to help them write the formal letters addressed to the King, the pupils shared their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

On Friday, our reporter visited the school to meet several pupils who wrote letters to the new monarch.

Year 6 pupils from St Nicholas Priory Primary holding the letters they had written to King Charles III. Pictured: Ryan, Marie, Matas, Simon, Filip, Ruby, Emmi and Rokas. - Credit: James Weeds

Marie, aged 10, said she felt "despondent" when she heard about the Queen's death.

"It's nice to know we could do something like write a letter for the Queen and the new King.

"It's happy that we have a new King, but it is still a sad time for the Royal Family and the country."

The pupils at St Nicholas Priory Primary write letters of condolence and encouragement to the King. - Credit: James Weeds

Emmi, 10, said writing the letters felt like a "good thing to do".

"If we do nothing, it feels disrespectful," she said.

"When the Queen passed away, it was a thing you would expect but it was also very sad.

"I will be watching the funeral on Monday thinking of the Royal Family."

Emmi and Rokas both said they felt sadness when the Queen died. - Credit: James Weeds

Pupil Rokas said he loved the Queen.

"Writing the letters was really fun, but was kind of hard too," he said.

"It is hard to talk about my feelings. But I felt really sad when she died."

Rokas said he hopes to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Pupils from St Nicholas Priory Primary were taught the formalities for writing letters to the King. - Credit: James Weeds

Other pupils wrote letters of encouragement and well-wishes to the King.

One letter, from pupil Mariella, reads: "May she live on through you."

Marie (left) said she felt despondent when she found out the Queen had died. - Credit: James Weeds

Another, written by Lola-Rosa, reads: "The Queen, your mum, was such an amazing person and did lots of good things.

"She even saw Paddington the bear and also was funny.

"She will be looking down from heaven to see you be the King."

St Nicholas Priory's assistant headteacher Amy Richardson said that since the Queen's death, the school has spent time talking and reflecting on the "Queen's life of service and dedication to our country".

Mrs Richardson added: "She epitomises our core values within school. The Priory way: I did not come to be served, but to serve."