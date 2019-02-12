Young Norfolk man’s car crash experience to shock youngsters into driving safely

A young Norfolk man’s life-changing experience is being used to shock youngsters into being safer on the roads.

The campaign aimed at young drivers will visit East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston on Tuesday, March 12.

The #Impact campaign - an initiative of Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green - has been touring schools and colleges across the county since it was launched two years ago.

The presentation starts with a video of Thomas Semmons, from Scarning near Dereham, who was seriously injured after losing control of his car in bad weather on the B1145 in Norfolk.

Thomas talks about his experience and the effect the crash had, not only on him but also on his loved ones.

His car also tours with the campaign, showing the impact of what can happen when things go wrong behind the wheel.

Students will also get the opportunity to observe and take part in a “crashed car” demonstration.