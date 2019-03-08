Village mobile users angered by 'terrible' network which hasn't worked for three months

Residents and businesses in a seaside village have hit out at a network provider after being left without phone service for three months.

EE customers in Caister have described the situation as "terrible" with one woman saying she has been left distressed by not being able to call her friends and family following a number of visits to hospital.

Adam Hodds, 40, who lives and works in Caister said the ongoing problems with EE had affected a lot of people.

"It's one of the main talking points of the village because of how ridiculous the situation is," he said.

"The problems have been going on for two to three months and nothing seems to be being done about it.

"There's a lot of people who are with EE because it's supposed to offer the best service but that clearly isn't the case."

Mr Hodds works at Fatcatsvapes in High Street and said the EE dongle the business uses has also been playing up because of the network problems.

He said: "I have to ask some of our customers to go outside to put payments through because of the issues we're having with the connection.

"It really is terrible."

A spokesman for EE apologised for the ongoing signalling issues which are affecting customers and said the problem was caused by overgrown trees blocking the signal between two mast sites in the area.

The spokesman added the company is working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to agree the most appropriate way of trimming the trees as there are limitations as to what can be done.

Great Yarmouth Borough council said it approved plans to undertake works to two trees at the start of this month.

Alisha Burrell, who has lived in the village for 35 years, said her family has three phone contracts with EE.

She said: "I have been very poorly recently and was admitted into hospital.

"Not being able to call 111 and family when I'm at home has been traumatic."

Mrs Burrell has been refunded by EE due to the network problem and said she was happy to stay with the provider while it resolves the issue.