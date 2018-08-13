Elderly man is attacked and robbed of mobility scooter by van gang

Published: 12:56 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

An elderly man has been left shaken after he was attacked and robbed of his mobility scooter in Great Yarmouth at the weekend.

The robbery happened on Saturday at about 8.30pm on Camperdown, off Nelson Road South.

The 77-year-old victim reported that a group of four men approached him from a dark grey/blue van.

One of the men has pushed him off his scooter and then restrained him by lying on top of him. The three other men have then put the scooter in the back of the van and all of them have fled the scene.

Although shaken by the experience the victim did not receive any physical injuries.

The suspects are described as being all in their 20s with dark hooded jumpers/jackets. One of the hoods had a distinctive white line around the trim of the hood.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the incident. Anyone with information should call Det Con Richard Wallis at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.