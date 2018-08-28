Search

Woman knits 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget

PUBLISHED: 09:32 18 December 2018

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Jody Sturman

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Jody Sturman

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital in the neonatal unit.

The 92-year-old, who resides at All Hallows nursing home, Ditchingham, in Bungay has been creating the woollen hats for five months.

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital.

The 92-year-old, who resides at All Hallows nursing home, Ditchingham, in Bungay has been creating the woolen hats for five months.

She said: “It has been a lovely feeling making the hats for the babies.

“I have made 200 hats and 25 of them are for Christmas.

“The Christmas hats are red with white pom poms, I have been making around two a day.

“Pauline Strowjer helps me with the hats, she makes the pom poms,” she said.

Mrs Pretty said she has never seen a baby wearing the hats, but would like to see a picture of one someday.

She said: “I’ll keep knitting the hats for the babies.”

The Neonatal Unit provides care for premature and sick babies over 30 weeks gestation.

Babies who are born before 30 weeks gestation or require ventilation for over 24 hours.

