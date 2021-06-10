News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Range' boost as seaside town adds more electric car charging points

Liz Coates

Published: 1:14 PM June 10, 2021   
Electric car charging points Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched the second phase of its rollout of electric car charging points for the borough. Pictured are Terry Mohammed CEO of BMM Energy Solutions, Lee Feihn operations director at EV DOT and Penny Carpenter vice chairman of the environment committee. - Credit: GYBC

Residents and visitors in Great Yarmouth can charge their electric cars at multiple points across the borough as the carbon-cutting network expands.

It follows the success of the resort's first rapid charge point in Fuller's Hill, which in two years has reportedly saved 50 trees over 735 visits, and gives vehicles up to 80pc charge in just 20 to 30 minutes

The latest charge points are at St Nicholas long stay car park on South Beach Parade, Market Place, Greyfriars, and Beach Coach Station car parks.

By the end of the year Great Yarmouth Borough Council aims to provide 16 points, servicing 32 bays across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Paul Wells, chairman of the environment committee, said the move would help make the town more sustainable and cut carbon emissions.

He said: "The aim of these installations is to increase the confidence of both local residents and visitors that Great Yarmouth can provide those who use electric cars with suitable and accessible charging points.”




