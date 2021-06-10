'Range' boost as seaside town adds more electric car charging points
- Credit: GYBC
Residents and visitors in Great Yarmouth can charge their electric cars at multiple points across the borough as the carbon-cutting network expands.
It follows the success of the resort's first rapid charge point in Fuller's Hill, which in two years has reportedly saved 50 trees over 735 visits, and gives vehicles up to 80pc charge in just 20 to 30 minutes
The latest charge points are at St Nicholas long stay car park on South Beach Parade, Market Place, Greyfriars, and Beach Coach Station car parks.
By the end of the year Great Yarmouth Borough Council aims to provide 16 points, servicing 32 bays across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.
Paul Wells, chairman of the environment committee, said the move would help make the town more sustainable and cut carbon emissions.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "The aim of these installations is to increase the confidence of both local residents and visitors that Great Yarmouth can provide those who use electric cars with suitable and accessible charging points.”
Most Read
- 1 Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows
- 2 Residents' shock at £250,000 cannabis farm uncovered by police
- 3 Cocktails and coasters at theme park with tropical twist
- 4 Room with a dragon's view: Inside Norfolk's first wizard-themed hotel
- 5 Desperate dog owner continuing to search for missing Ora
- 6 Covid in numbers - jabs, cases and hospital admissions in Great Yarmouth
- 7 Banned moped rider with passenger on board lost control in police chase
- 8 Fence on Tory peer's Norfolk estate put up without permission
- 9 'So pleased' - Club for widows and widowers meets again
- 10 Vacant bar, restaurant and hotel in 'prime seafront position' set for auction