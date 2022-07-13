Electrical fault caused recycling plant fire

Fire crews at the scene on Admiralty Road. - Credit: Martin Andrews

An electrical fault is believed to be the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in Great Yarmouth.

At around 8.25pm on Tuesday, July 12, ten fire engines from Yarmouth, Gorleston, Martham, Lowestoft, Sprowston and Wymondham attended a commercial building fire at the Premier Recycling plant on Admiralty Road.

Smoke billowing from Premier Recycling in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Martin Andrews

Firefighters tackled the blaze for about an hour and nobody was injured.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was believed to be caused by an electrical fault.

Premier Recycling manager Darren Docwra said he also believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The fire on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Martin Andrews

Mr Docwra said there is some evidence of smoke damage at his premises, but nothing major was destroyed.

He added: "Luckily no one was hurt."

Mr Docwra confirmed Premier Recycling is still open for business despite the minor disruption.

For information on how to safely dispose of batteries, visit www.takecharge.org.uk