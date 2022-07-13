News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Electrical fault caused recycling plant fire

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:53 PM July 13, 2022
Updated: 2:04 PM July 13, 2022
Fire crews at the scene on Admiralty Road.

Fire crews at the scene on Admiralty Road. - Credit: Martin Andrews

An electrical fault is believed to be the cause of a fire at a recycling plant in Great Yarmouth.

At around 8.25pm on Tuesday, July 12, ten fire engines from Yarmouth, Gorleston, Martham, Lowestoft, Sprowston and Wymondham attended a commercial building fire at the Premier Recycling plant on Admiralty Road.

Smoke billowing from Premier Recycling in Great Yarmouth.

Smoke billowing from Premier Recycling in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Martin Andrews

Firefighters tackled the blaze for about an hour and nobody was injured.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was believed to be caused by an electrical fault.

Premier Recycling manager Darren Docwra said he also believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

The fire on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth.

The fire on Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Martin Andrews

Mr Docwra said there is some evidence of smoke damage at his premises, but nothing major was destroyed.

He added: "Luckily no one was hurt."

Mr Docwra confirmed Premier Recycling is still open for business despite the minor disruption.

For information on how to safely dispose of batteries, visit www.takecharge.org.uk

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Cargo ship IVS Raffles anchored off Great Yarmouth

Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police seek man thought to be in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach reopened on July 11, and daytime sessions have been selling out so far

Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon