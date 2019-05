Firefighters called to pub following electrical fire

Firefighters were called to The Feathers pub in Great Yarmouth following an electrical fire.

Two crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended the incident at 2.08 this afternoon after an electric box outside of the pub caught alight.

The fire was put out by 2.28pm.