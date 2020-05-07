Lorry leaking fuel after crash in Gorleston

A lorry is leaking fuel after a crash in Gorleston on May 7. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A lorry has ruptured its fuel tank after a crash in Gorleston.

Police were called at 9.17am on Thursday (May 7) by colleagues in the fire service after a lorry collided with a barrier in a car park – the one behind Wilkinson’s and Farm Foods.

As a result of the collision the lorry is leaking fuel which has spilt on to Duke Road.

Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances and an environmental protection unit.

One appliance is still in attendance.

