Search

Advanced search

Lorry leaking fuel after crash in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 12:19 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 07 May 2020

A lorry is leaking fuel after a crash in Gorleston on May 7. Picture: Google Maps.

A lorry is leaking fuel after a crash in Gorleston on May 7. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A lorry has ruptured its fuel tank after a crash in Gorleston.

Police were called at 9.17am on Thursday (May 7) by colleagues in the fire service after a lorry collided with a barrier in a car park – the one behind Wilkinson’s and Farm Foods.

As a result of the collision the lorry is leaking fuel which has spilt on to Duke Road.

Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances and an environmental protection unit.

One appliance is still in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norfolk man who captained Concorde dies from coronavirus

During a 23-year career at Concorde, Mr Horton flew the Queen to Canada and celebrated the Millennium twice in one night. Photo: Nick Butcher

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Most Read

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norfolk man who captained Concorde dies from coronavirus

During a 23-year career at Concorde, Mr Horton flew the Queen to Canada and celebrated the Millennium twice in one night. Photo: Nick Butcher

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Lorry leaking fuel after crash in Gorleston

A lorry is leaking fuel after a crash in Gorleston on May 7. Picture: Google Maps.

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Some of Norfolk's tips are set to reopen from next week, the county council has confirmed. Photo: Norfolk County Council

‘I felt frustrated’ - Woman raises almost £6,000 for PPE for James Paget staff

Ros Sones, 66, from Gorleston, has organised fundrasing for PPE for James Paget staff. Picture: Courtesy of Ros Sones.

Tributes to livestock legend who has died aged 93 after contracting Covid-19

Norwich Market Auctioneer Peter Edrich takes his last sale after over 50 years at the market. Picture: Simon Finlay

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24