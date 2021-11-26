Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Norfolk Fire and Rescue are in attendance of a barn fire in Burgh Casle, near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Several fire crews are fighting a large blaze in a barn at Burgh Castle, near Great Yarmouth.

Local people have been asked to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area of the barn in Mill Road.

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk received the call at 6.21pm on Friday.

We are currently dealing with a large fire on Mill Road, Burgh Castle. We advise all residents to avoid the area and close all doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/GvrG7Hb5PL — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) November 26, 2021

Police are on scene to aid with road closures.

We are on scene at Mill Rd #BurghCastle assisting @Norfolkfire with road closures whilst they deal with an incident in the area. Please avoid the area at this time — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 26, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

