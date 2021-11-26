News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:54 PM November 26, 2021
Updated: 8:16 PM November 26, 2021
Norfolk Fire and Rescue have cordoned off Mill Road, Burgh Castle, due to a fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue are in attendance of a barn fire in Burgh Casle, near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Several fire crews are fighting a large blaze in a barn at Burgh Castle, near Great Yarmouth.

Local people have been asked to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area of the barn in Mill Road.

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk received the call at 6.21pm on Friday.

Police are on scene to aid with road closures.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Great Yarmouth News

