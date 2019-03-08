Emergency services called to a car crash in Great Yarmouth

Firefighters were called to a car crash in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire fighters have helped release someone from a vehicle following a car crash in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Two crews, one from Gorleston and a second from Great Yarmouth were called to York Road in the seaside town at around 9.46pm following reports of a crash involving two cars.

Assisting the police and ambulance service, firefighters helped release a person from one of the vehicles.