Emergency services called to a car crash in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 22:53 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:53 31 July 2019
Archant
Fire fighters have helped release someone from a vehicle following a car crash in Great Yarmouth.
Two crews, one from Gorleston and a second from Great Yarmouth were called to York Road in the seaside town at around 9.46pm following reports of a crash involving two cars.
Assisting the police and ambulance service, firefighters helped release a person from one of the vehicles.