Two car collision blocks busy Gorleston road

Police attended a two vehicle collision in Gorleston PIC: Denise Bradley Archant

Two cars have crashed in Gorleston blocking a busy road for a short time.

Emergency services were called to Magdalen Square in Gorleston at around 8.55am this morning, Tuesday April 23.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the road was briefly blocked following the crash between a Mercedes Coupe and a Ford EcoSport Titanium.

No-one was injured in the collision.

A fire crew from Gorleston was also called to help with scene safety and also to deal with one of the vehicles which was leaking a fluid.

