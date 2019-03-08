Search

Two car collision blocks busy Gorleston road

PUBLISHED: 10:37 23 April 2019

Police attended a two vehicle collision in Gorleston PIC: Denise Bradley

Police attended a two vehicle collision in Gorleston PIC: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two cars have crashed in Gorleston blocking a busy road for a short time.

Emergency services were called to Magdalen Square in Gorleston at around 8.55am this morning, Tuesday April 23.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the road was briefly blocked following the crash between a Mercedes Coupe and a Ford EcoSport Titanium.

No-one was injured in the collision.

A fire crew from Gorleston was also called to help with scene safety and also to deal with one of the vehicles which was leaking a fluid.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

