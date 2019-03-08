Two car collision blocks busy Gorleston road
PUBLISHED: 10:37 23 April 2019
Two cars have crashed in Gorleston blocking a busy road for a short time.
Emergency services were called to Magdalen Square in Gorleston at around 8.55am this morning, Tuesday April 23.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the road was briefly blocked following the crash between a Mercedes Coupe and a Ford EcoSport Titanium.
No-one was injured in the collision.
A fire crew from Gorleston was also called to help with scene safety and also to deal with one of the vehicles which was leaking a fluid.
