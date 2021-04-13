Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach

Updated

Police at the scene of an incident involving an inflatable on Great Yarmouth beach. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have cordoned off a bouncy castle on Great Yarmouth beach amid reports of an incident.

People at the scene say four police cars and a forensic van rushed to the area just north of the Jetty.

A police spokesman said they were aware of the incident although the force was not leading on it.

The spokesman said she understood someone may have been involved in an incident, but were not thought to be seriously injured.

An eyewitness said the play apparatus had been deflated and that officers were taking photographs as families played on the beach nearby.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The council has been made aware of an incident this afternoon involving an inflatable on Great Yarmouth Beach.

"Environmental health officers have attended the site and commenced an investigation under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, liaising with Norfolk Police.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust confirmed it responded to an emergency call shortly after 1pm regarding an incident on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth.

A statement said: "We sent an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to the scene. One patient was transported to the James Paget Hospital."



