Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Firefighters were called to concerns over a chlorine leak at a Great Yarmouth holiday park.

We are currently attending an incident in the North Drive area of Great Yarmouth. Please avoid the area to allow us to work efficiently. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) July 30, 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.48pm today (July 30) to reports of a leak at the Haven Seashore holiday park on North Drive.

People were warned to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there was no leak and crew were stood down.

The report had sparked an emergency response from the fire service, ambulance and police.

Firefighters are dealing with an incident in the North Drive area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley Firefighters are dealing with an incident in the North Drive area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Haven Seashore has declined to comment.

