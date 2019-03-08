Search

Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront

PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 November 2019

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

An air ambulance and fire crews were called to Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after a teenager sustained a leg injury on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services including the air ambulance and firefighters were called to Great Yarmouth seafront to help a teenager who had a leg injury.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 9, at just after 4pm and involved an ambulance, air ambulance, rapid response vehicle and two fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said the teenager, who was found in Marine Parade, was taken to James Paget University Hospital for further care.

Fire crews left the scene at 4.56pm.

