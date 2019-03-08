Air ambulance and fire crews called to incident on seafront
PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 November 2019
Archant
Emergency services including the air ambulance and firefighters were called to Great Yarmouth seafront to help a teenager who had a leg injury.
The incident happened on Saturday, November 9, at just after 4pm and involved an ambulance, air ambulance, rapid response vehicle and two fire crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.
A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said the teenager, who was found in Marine Parade, was taken to James Paget University Hospital for further care.
Fire crews left the scene at 4.56pm.