Emergency services rescue cat stuck on roof

Picture: Adam Wade Archant

Emergency services rescued at cat which was stuck on the roof of a house in Great Yarmouth.

A crew from Norfolk fire and rescue service were called to the house in Suffolk Road on Wednesday afternoon by the RSPCA.

An appliance from Great Yarmouth attended the incident at 2.52pm.