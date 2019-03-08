Fire crew deploys cherry-picker to free stricken bird trapped in chimney

Firefighters are known for their everyday heroics rescuing babies from burning buildings and pulling people from smoke-filled homes.

But an emergency crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service swooped on a Great Yarmouth home to pluck a stricken jackdaw stuck in a chimney.

Their aerial ladder platform - usually used to tackle high rise blazes - was pressed into action reach the bird trapped 40ft up under wire netting fixed to stop birds getting inside.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the charity had been contacted for help after a householder in busy Jellicoe Road, near Great Yarmouth Racecourse, spotted the jackdaw stuck in his chimney today (March 26).

RSPCA inspector, John Jenkins, said: “The poor jackdaw had somehow squeezed himself underneath wire netting that had been specially placed on the top of the chimney to stop animals from getting stuck inside.

“The bird was completely trapped and becoming very stressed.

“The chimney was at a height of about 40ft, on top of a two-storey house, so I knew it would need the expertise and equipment of Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

“They soon arrived with a cherry-picker which was able to reach the awkwardly placed chimney.

“When the team lifted the wire, the jackdaw flew away, and didn’t seem to have sustained any injuries from his mishap.

“This was a great result, and my thanks go to Norfolk Fire & Rescue and the concerned householder who originally alerted us to the problem.

“He is now reconsidering the type of cover he has on his chimney.”

The fire crew was at the scene for around ten minutes. The alert was raised at 8.54am.

To report concerns about an animal contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.