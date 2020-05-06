‘Incredible donation’ - Great Yarmouth racecourse purchases supplies for hard-hit people

Great Yarmouth Racecourse executive director Glenn Tubby. Photo: TMS Media Ltd TMS Media Ltd

A scheme supporting people dealing with hardship during the coronavirus outbreak has been launched in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Great Yarmouth Racecourse has purchased more than a thousand emergency supply boxes, each containing a range of store cupboard and bathroom essentials.

The borough council will distribute the boxes as part of the established emergency food and provision delivery procedures in place at the Town Hall, which is seeing council staff deliver food parcels directly to shielded residents and other vulnerable people, as well as topping up community-run local food banks.

The boxes contain essentials including tea, coffee, UHT milk, pasta, noodles, sauce, canned fruit, soap, shower gel and toilet rolls alongside meal cards.

As part of ARC, Britain’s largest group of horse and greyhound racing venues, Great Yarmouth Racecourse has been able to work with nationwide suppliers to put together the boxes, with the financial support of the Reuben Foundation.

Executive Director of Great Yarmouth Racecourse, Glenn Tubby, said, “While racing at Great Yarmouth has been suspended, we have been pleased to work with Great Yarmouth Borough Council and our suppliers, with the significant financial support of the Reuben Foundation, to put together these emergency supply boxes which we hope will benefit a large number of people across our community.

“We very much hope that the boxes will go some way to helping those who are finding things difficult at the moment and to whom we would like to wish all the very best.”

MORE: Key hospital equipment funded by local Lions clubs

A spokesman for the Reuben Foundation said: “The Reuben Foundation are pleased to support the local community at this time of crisis.

“This continues our involvement in a number of charitable projects where we have been providing support to families and individuals who are impacted by the pandemic and also in purchasing protective equipment and food for front-line NHS staff and others.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Carl Smith, borough council leader, said, “This incredible donation of 150 boxes per week, for two months, is by far the largest single donation received to date, and will help everyone to continue to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”