'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20

Published: 4:29 PM October 10, 2021

A charity football match was held in memory of Emma Woods. Her parents Steven and Debbie and sister Hannah are seen with some of the players - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a young Norfolk woman who lost her life to a rare genetic condition.

Emma Woods died seven weeks ago aged just 20 following a heart operation.

Emma Woods was only 20 when she died - Credit: Supplied by the family

She had been in St Bartholomew's Hospital in London due to having Turner Syndrome, which affects only females and limits development.

On Sunday friends and family gathered in Gorleston to remember Emma and raise funds in her memory.

A charity football match was held at Lynn Grove Academy to raise funds for the Turner Syndrome Support Society.

Hundreds of people cheered on as an Emma Woods XI took on a Rest of the World XI with players from Caister FC taking part.

Action from the Emma Woods charity football match - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

After the game people then gathered in the Lichfield Arms pub to raise more funds with a raffle.

Emma's aunt Dawn Smith is the landlady of the Great Yarmouth pub.

After growing up in Gorleston, Emma moved to Norwich and had studied at Thorpe St Andrew School.

Debbie Woods said she felt ‘overwhelmed’ by the support she received at the charity football match in memory of her daughter Emma who died from Turner Syndrome - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Her father, Steven Woods, 49 and a school caretaker, came up with the idea of a charity football match as his daughter used to laugh at his antics as he watched his team Liverpool on the television.

Mr Woods said: "I felt I had to do something in Emma's name. She enjoyed watching Liverpool with me and so I thought a charity football match would be a good idea.

"It is raising funds for the Turner Syndrome Support Society. Not many people have heard of the condition and so it is good to raise awareness about it."

Emma Woods' parents Steven and Debbie and her sister Hannah - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"I would say we had a couple of hundred people there at the game. It was emotional."

Emma was diagnosed with the condition when she was 13. Following her death her kidneys were donated.

Paying tribute to his daughter Mr Woods said: "She was a fighter and she could be a little minx at times.

"She was strong-willed. She was a kind, loving person."

The match was hotly contested - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

After Emma's death her family set up a fundraising site in her memory, emmawoods.muchloved.com, and so far it has raised more than £4,500 for the Turner Syndrome Support Society.

Turner Syndrome affects one in 2,000 live female births and is a chromosome abnormality.

Visit tss.org.uk for information on the work of the Turner Syndrome Support Society.