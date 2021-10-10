'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Hundreds of people have gathered to remember a young Norfolk woman who lost her life to a rare genetic condition.
Emma Woods died seven weeks ago aged just 20 following a heart operation.
She had been in St Bartholomew's Hospital in London due to having Turner Syndrome, which affects only females and limits development.
On Sunday friends and family gathered in Gorleston to remember Emma and raise funds in her memory.
A charity football match was held at Lynn Grove Academy to raise funds for the Turner Syndrome Support Society.
Hundreds of people cheered on as an Emma Woods XI took on a Rest of the World XI with players from Caister FC taking part.
After the game people then gathered in the Lichfield Arms pub to raise more funds with a raffle.
Emma's aunt Dawn Smith is the landlady of the Great Yarmouth pub.
After growing up in Gorleston, Emma moved to Norwich and had studied at Thorpe St Andrew School.
Her father, Steven Woods, 49 and a school caretaker, came up with the idea of a charity football match as his daughter used to laugh at his antics as he watched his team Liverpool on the television.
Mr Woods said: "I felt I had to do something in Emma's name. She enjoyed watching Liverpool with me and so I thought a charity football match would be a good idea.
"It is raising funds for the Turner Syndrome Support Society. Not many people have heard of the condition and so it is good to raise awareness about it."
"I would say we had a couple of hundred people there at the game. It was emotional."
Emma was diagnosed with the condition when she was 13. Following her death her kidneys were donated.
Paying tribute to his daughter Mr Woods said: "She was a fighter and she could be a little minx at times.
"She was strong-willed. She was a kind, loving person."
After Emma's death her family set up a fundraising site in her memory, emmawoods.muchloved.com, and so far it has raised more than £4,500 for the Turner Syndrome Support Society.
Turner Syndrome affects one in 2,000 live female births and is a chromosome abnormality.
Visit tss.org.uk for information on the work of the Turner Syndrome Support Society.